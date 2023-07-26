A 19-year-old woman has died in a crash involving two cars and a truck at Mount Thorley, south of Singleton on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services responded to the three-vehicle crash at 8.40am, which closed the Golden Highway between Broke Road and Jerrys Plains Road.
The woman was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however she died at the scene.
The 57-year-old truck driver and the 45-year-old driver and two passengers of the other car - all males - were uninjured.
Both drivers were taken to Singleton Hospital for mandatory testing.
Hunter Valley police established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist officers.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
The Golden Highway reopened at 10.30am in both directions with alternating stop/slow traffic conditions in place on Putty Road.
Motorists have been advised to exercise caution travelling through the area. Emergency services and traffic crews remained on scene at midday.
Inquiries continue and police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage, to get in contact with Singleton police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
