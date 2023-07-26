BUTCHER BOYS captain Cameron Anderson remains key to plans for incoming coach Adam Bettridge, who will oversee proceedings at the club until the end of 2025.
Bettridge described loyal servant Anderson, Newcastle Rugby League's leading try scorer in 2022, "a terrific fellow, a great leader and very passionate about the club moving forward".
Since signing a two-year deal last month to replace Phil Williams at Central from next season, Bettridge says he's kept a close eye on proceedings at St John Oval.
"There's a good core group there at the moment, a young squad with a lot of football in them and I can't wait to work with them next year," Bettridge told the Newcastle Herald.
"We want to retain everyone currently within the squad and then, obviously like everyone, we want to add one or two."
Central (5-2-8) are now officially out of Newcastle RL finals contention in 2023, sitting alongside both Macquarie and Lakes on 14 competition points but ranked ninth overall based on for-and-against records.
The Butcher Boys have a bye this weekend before hosting Cessnock in the last round (August 6).
Bettridge, who recently stood down from his previous role with the Rebels representative squad, says the club is also working towards reviving under 19s in 2024.
He first became a Newcastle RL mentor at Souths (2014-2015) before a stint at Macquarie (2016-2019), featuring the 2017 premiership.
Bettridge feels most suited to "community footy" and "jumping out of my skin to get back into it" following time at the Knights.
The Rebels claimed the NSW Country Championships title earlier this year.
IN THE NEWS:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.