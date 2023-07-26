Lucy Jerram's speed, athleticism and lethal left-footed strike has made her one of the most difficult players to mark in Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's competition.
But the 24-year-old Broadmeadow livewire believes she has taken her game to another level this campaign as Magic eye a premiership and elusive grand final appearance in NPLW.
The left-sided forward produced two clinical finishes from around the edge of the 18-yard box as league leaders Magic (44 points) took an important 3-2 win against Newcastle Olympic (39) last Sunday.
It took Jerram's season tally to 21 goals, behind teammate Adriana Konjarski (29), Olympic's Jemma House (23) and former Charlestown striker Emily Diaz (22), while Magic put one hand on the premiership.
"Last year was the first year I've been at Magic where I actually scored a pretty decent amount of goals," Jerram, who is in her fourth season with the club, said.
"This year we've taken a bit of a different approach in terms of how we get forward. I was pretty slow off the ranks for the first five or six games then just out of nowhere everything just started to click.
"The way we get forward now allows me to be a lot more inside, so I can then take that first touch towards goal."
Jerram also credits a gym program to improving her overall strength and stability.
"Maybe I was getting into the same sort of goalscoring opportunities but they were always going high or wide," she said.
"I was always falling away from the ball and just my overall strength in my legs is allowing me to get the ball past the goalkeeper more, as simple as that might sound."
Broadmeadow should all but seal the premiership if they can beat second-placed Maitland (40) at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
Magic were premiers in a COVID-shortened 2021 when no finals were played. They finished second in 2020 and 2022 but failed to make the grand final on both occasions.
** Maitland won't have forward Bronte Peel for the rest of their campaign with the Branxton 21-year-old returning to the United States on Friday for the second season of college football with University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Peel has played for Maitland, who have sealed a top-four finish and their first finals appearance in NPLW, while home on college break for the past three months.
"I've definitely got a bit too settled at home but I'm keen to go back and play," Peel said.
"I wish I could play with Maitland in finals but I think that they will go really well. There's a lot of depth in the squad and it's a really positive group. I really think that they will make the grand final or win most of the trophies."
** Finals remain a remote possibility for fifth-placed New Lambton (25), who must win their three remaining games, drastically improve their goal difference and rely on fourth-placed Charlestown (34) not taking another point.
But captain Cassidy Davis says the Eagles are focused only on getting a result against Olympic at Alder Park on Sunday.
"We probably put a little bit too much pressure on ourselves the last couple of weeks to win and when you're constantly putting that pressure each game, we all kind of just cracked against Maitland [in round 17]," Davis said.
"We just didn't have that team effort and weren't anywhere near as good as we can be. Obviously this weekend is a game that we want to win but we just need to focus on what we can do for ourselves and the team rather than finals."
** Olympic will be without strike weapons House and Sophie McDonald for the New Lambton clash.
House is serving a one-week suspension due to card accumulation. McDonald dislocated her kneecap against Broadmeadow.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
