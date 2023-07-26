Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

How Lucy Jerram is firing as Magic eye premiership and elusive grand final

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 26 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magic striker Lucy Jerram produced two clinical finishes in an important 3-2 win over Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Magic striker Lucy Jerram produced two clinical finishes in an important 3-2 win over Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Lucy Jerram's speed, athleticism and lethal left-footed strike has made her one of the most difficult players to mark in Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.