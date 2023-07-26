To celebrate Education Week, NSW public schools are invited to enter the My History, Your History, Our History competition. Teachers and students are encouraged to work together and create a website to showcase their history. Research can be presented in a written, visual, video or audio format or any mix of mediums.
"It's a great opportunity for students to get involved and research aspects of their school's history to share with the broader community," NSW Department of Education executive director of communication and engagement Andrew Stevenson said. "Public education has a rich history in NSW, and there's no limit to the areas students can focus their research on. New or recently opened schools can also research their local area, exploring the changes that led to their school opening in their community."
The competition helps students understand history concepts and refine their research skills. Research could be undertaken at numerous places: the NSW Department of Education's school history database, NSW Schoolhouse Museum of Public Education, the State Library of NSW, Heritage NSW, local council websites and Trove.
Suggested research areas include heritage, significant moments, how the school has impacted the wider community and a "Where are they now?" alumni section. "We're excited to see the entries and learn more about what our students and schools uncover through their historical investigations," Mr Stevenson said.
Entries close September 15. Email 175years@det.nsw.edu.au for more information.
