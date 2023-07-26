Newcastle Herald

Enter the My History, Your History, Our History competition

Updated July 26 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To celebrate Education Week, NSW public schools are invited to enter the My History, Your History, Our History competition. Teachers and students are encouraged to work together and create a website to showcase their history. Research can be presented in a written, visual, video or audio format or any mix of mediums.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.