A JUMP in the migration of international students has likely led to a spike in rental values in Jesmond.
The suburb was named among the top suburbs for rental growth across the 2022/2023 financial year, according to CoreLogic.
Jesmond placed at the top on a list of suburbs with the biggest jump in unit rental values, with an increase of 12.4 per cent to hold a median of $476 per week.
For houses, Jesmond came in at second place with rental prices recording a jump of 8.7 per cent closely behind Toronto which recorded an increase of 8.9 per cent.
The median rent value of houses in Jesmond and Toronto is $502 and $574 per week respectively.
CoreLogic head of research, Eliza Owen, said that it was no surprise that rent values in Jesmond had experienced some of the biggest growth in the region over the past 12 months given its close proximity to the University of Newcastle.
"Around half the migration intake over the past financial year has been international students,' Ms Owen said.
"From January this year, China re-introduced on-campus requirements for recognition of international qualifications, so that's likely added to migration inflows and housing demand near universities.
"We're seeing that in Sydney-based markets in proximity to universities as well, they're seeing double-digit rent growth in units."
However, Ms Owen said that the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region had broadly seen a slowdown in rents.
"That squares with what we've seen in the broader regional NSW market," she said.
"Newcastle and Lake Macquarie house rents have slowed to an annual increase of 3.1 per cent which is similar to the broader regional NSW figure of 2.6 per cent for the same period.
"Notably, annual growth in house rents has come off the boil in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie which in June 2022 saw annual growth of 12.2 per cent."
Other suburbs in the region where house rental values jumped include Elermore Vale (7.7 per cent, $639 per week); Birmingham Gardens (7.7 per cent, $505 per week); Blackalls Park (7.6 per cent, $572 per week); Edgeworth (7.5 per cent, $592 per week); Teralba (7.2 per cent, $638 per week); and Cameron Park (7 per cent, $695 per week).
For units, suburbs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie with the largest growth and median weekly value for rentals included Mayfield (10.7 percent, $533); Morisset (10 per cent, $445); Wallsend (9.7 per cent, $529); Adamstown (9.4 per cent, $563); New Lambton (8.5 per cent, $550); and Shortland (8.3 per cent, $582).
On a national scale, CoreLogic's data revealed that more than nine in 10 house and unit markets across the country had seen an increase in rents over the 2022/2023 financial year.
Of the markets analysed, almost two-thirds of unit suburbs recorded an annual increase of 10 per cent or more, as did more than one-third of house markets.
However, Ms Owen said she expected that rent values are on the way to flattening out more broadly.
"Rents have already seen extraordinary increases, and we're seeing more share housing in regional Australia as a result," she said.
"There's also been a normalisation in migration between regions and cities now we are post lockdowns.
"I think there will be some variance across suburb performance relating to the return of international students, but I think across the greater region we'll see a continued slowdown in growth rates."
