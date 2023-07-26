Newcastle Herald

Education Week celebrates 175 years of learning in public schools

July 26 2023 - 1:55pm
NSW public schools will throw open their classroom doors to families and communities during Education Week 2023, the annual celebration of teaching and learning in government schools. Picture from NSW Department of Education
Education Week has special significance in 2023, as the NSW Department of Education marks 175 years of public education. This year's event focuses on learning from our past, celebrating our achievements and embracing the future with confidence.

