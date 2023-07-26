Almost 2000 fewer homes were sold across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie were sold in the last financial year according to a new report.
PEXA's (Property Exchange Australia) 2023 Property Insights Report found that residential property transactions in the region fell 19.9 per cent.
In total 7683 homes sold in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the 2023 financial year, down from 9588 in the previous financial year.
PEXA's figures are based on property settlement volumes.
Dowling Property Group Hamilton listing agent Steve Dorman said that a shortage of stock and rising interest rates since May 2022 had played havoc on market conditions.
However, Mr Dorman said the flipside is that properties that sell are pulling in strong results.
"It is really difficult to get listings at the moment but in saying that, when we do obtain the listings, we're getting good prices," Mr Dorman said.
"That is simply because there is not a lot of property on the market."
He anticipated that further rate hikes and homeowners coming off low fixed-rate mortgages could lead to a glut in the market.
"At the moment it's tight but those putting their homes on the market are getting pretty good money because there is just no choice," he said.
"Once all of these fixed rates lift, we may see a lot more properties come on the market.
"There's a lot of uncertainty in the market but I think once interest rates stabilise it will give people more confidence to buy and sell."
PEXA head of research, Mike Gill said that while settlement figures in the 2023 financial year were lower than the previous 12 months, there was reason to be optimistic for the year ahead.
"Despite a soft start to the year, residential sale settlement volumes picked up from March across all mainland states, with June settlement volumes finishing the year strongly - at comparable settlement numbers to the prior boom year," Mr Gill said.
"This suggests the market has already bottomed out and is beginning to recover as we enter the 2024 financial year.
"Despite higher interest rates and other headwinds, we are still seeing strong demand for housing in Australia with settlement volumes starting to bounce back.
Mr Gill said a number of factors could continue drive the property market this year.
"This includes increased net migration, the trend toward smaller households, low volumes of new listings as sellers wait for the market to improve, and a very tight rental market," he said.
