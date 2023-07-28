5 beds | 5 bath | 3 car
The unforgettable blend of period elegance and captivating contemporary style that distinguishes this magnificent circa 1860s tri-level residence is more than matched by its sweeping harbour views, and prized location on The Hill.
The just completed renovation of 'Harbour View Manor,' is nothing short of sublime.
This simply beautiful home flaunts tall ornate plaster ceilings, 6" timber floors, and elegant leadlight detailing, sitting harmoniously alongside a contemporary island kitchen with butler's pantry, three new ensuite bathrooms and a large laundry and mudroom.
Living zones are reminiscent of traditional family spaces: large and welcoming, with lounge and dining connected to the beautiful kitchen setting a stylish scene for home cooking or entertaining friends.
A stretch of bi-fold windows open to bring in stunning northerly light and an almost seamless connection to the harbour, Stockton and Port Stephens beyond.
A second living area on the lower level spills out via French doors to the private garden and alfresco entertaining area.
Now featuring 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, the layout is crowned by a private parents' retreat.
This inviting hideaway featuring a cosy bedroom, relaxing spa bathroom and inviting lounge area opens onto a magnificent rooftop terrace and garden.
Whether it's savouring a morning coffee, hosting a memorable gathering or simply finding solace in the coastal beauty, this enchanting space provides the perfect backdrop for unforgettable moments.
The location is hard to beat with almost all of Newcastle's gems within easy walking distance.
From here, a surf at Newcastle Beach, a stroll across beautiful King Edward Park to the Bogey Hole, coffee in Darby or Hunter Street, a cultural afternoon visit to the regional Art Gallery and Library or a drink or dining on the harbour are all simply effortless.
"This magnificent property is simply breathtaking and a must see," agent Selina Burkin, from Salt Property Newcastle, said.
"All open home attendees to date have been totally captivated.
"Being so unique the home is attracting international interest alongside many local buyers that are in love with the area.
"The location is hard to beat with everything within walking distance.
"For families Newcastle East Public School is less than a five-minute walk away and Newcastle Grammar is a 10-minute walk.
"Many generations of families have taken residence in this highly sought after suburb.
"I am sure our buyer will be here to stay."
