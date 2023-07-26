A MAN screamed "I'm going to kill you" before throwing a Molotov cocktail at the kitchen door of a disability care home in the Hunter.
Dean Anthony Smith remains behind bars and fronted Newcastle Local Court via video link on Wednesday when he pleaded guilty to two charges of damaging property by fire.
Magistrate Janine Lacy committed Smith to Newcastle District Court, where he will appear for the first time next month to be handed a sentence date for the arson attacks.
The court heard the 47-year-old had admitted to throwing "just a bit of metho in a glass" at the kitchen door of a residential disability care home in Cessnock after his arrest.
Smith threw lit glass bottles of accelerant at the house, which was near his unit, once about 5am and again about 5pm on October 27 last year.
Smith had walked up to the residence early in the morning and "threw two lit bottles of methylated spirits" at the door of the kitchen, a statement of agreed facts shows,
A worker there at the time said she could smell petrol and see smoke coming through the door.
She evacuated residents and doused the flames with a fire extinguisher, before police arrived at the scene about 6am.
"There were scorch marks on the ground, wall and door of the home and broken glass amongst the scorch marks," the facts said.
Officers made out a Coca Cola label in the broken glass.
Police canvassed units in the area but no one had seen anything.
Less than 12 hours later at about 4.45pm, Smith was out the front of his place "yelling and screaming at the top of his voice".
He walked up to the residence and yelled at the people inside "I'm going to kill you all".
He paced for a couple of minutes then threw a lit container of accelerant at the kitchen door again, according to the facts.
Another worker was inside preparing dinner at the time when she heard a loud bang followed by a loud explosion, and saw smoke and flames coming from under the kitchen door.
She put out the fire with an extinguisher, evacuated residents, and emergency services were alerted.
No one at the care facility was injured on either occasion.
Police homed in on Smith a short time later and he told officers he had a long-standing mental health issue that he hadn't been taking medication for.
He told police the residents of the home had been "following" him.
Officers said Smith's unit had "smelt strongly of accelerant" when they searched it, and a glass wine bottle and coffee container were among items seized by police.
Smith was arrested and charged.
He made no application for bail on Wednesday and his release was formally refused.
