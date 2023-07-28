Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

See Cahill at Adoption Day for GAP

July 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greyhounds As Pets ambassador Tim Cahill will attend the Winter Adoption Day in Earlwood on August 13. Picture supplied
Greyhounds As Pets ambassador Tim Cahill will attend the Winter Adoption Day in Earlwood on August 13. Picture supplied

Australia is in the grips of football's Women's World Cup and coinciding with the third biggest sporting event on the planet, Greyhounds As Pets will have Australian football royalty, Tim Cahill, attending their Winter Adoption Day on August 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.