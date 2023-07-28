See Cahill at Adoption Day for GAP

Australia is in the grips of football's Women's World Cup and coinciding with the third biggest sporting event on the planet, Greyhounds As Pets will have Australian football royalty, Tim Cahill, attending their Winter Adoption Day on August 13.
Cahill, who in 2019 became the inaugural Greyhounds As Pets (GAP) ambassador, is making one of his rare visits home to Australia in August, and has decided to incorporate his love of greyhounds into the trip.
GAP are planning for the Adoption Day, to be held at Gough Whitlam Park in Earlwood, to be the biggest in their history with around 60 greyhounds available on the day.
When Cahill was announced as the ambassador back in 2019 he wanted to not only add his name to the program but invest in it and as such he adopted a beautiful blue greyhound he named Lumo.
While he is overseas Lumo spends her days on Cahill's parents' farm in northern NSW, and has adjusted very well to the relaxed farm lifestyle.
Cahill will be available on the day and is happy to chat about his experience with the greyhound breed and of course his own greyhound Lumo, as well as pose for photos and sign some autographs.
Additionally, GAP will be making the day a huge family event with a sausage sizzle, a soccer darts game, an ice cream van, food trucks, a jumping castle, a coffee truck, face painting, and a DJ.
The day begins at 10am and will run until 3pm, and the GAP staff will also be on hand to answer any questions prospective adopters may have about the adoption process.
All adopters on the day will also receive a lead, a collar, a worming treatment for their greyhound, and detailed information about their new greyhound's history and unique personality. And as always they will have the full support of the GAP team both during and after the adoption process.
Anyone interested in adoption should register that interest on the GAP website at gapnsw.com.au.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
