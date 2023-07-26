Peter Sleap just wanted to "pay it forward".
Helped by funds raised from a luncheon that some of his former South Newcastle teammates organised after he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2009, he held a fundraising day at Townson Oval the following year to try and show his gratitude.
"2010 was our first year. Thirty people, if that, on the hill. A bunch of blokes having a beer and I think we raised $6000 on the day," Sleap recalled, speaking to the Newcastle Herald ahead of the 2023 edition of "Sleapy's Day" on Saturday.
"It was just something that I wanted to give back to the club. They'd helped me through that really difficult period with cancer. I wanted to pay it forward.
"Little did I know it would just get out of hand and we'd start a foundation from it.
"This year alone we've helped 60 to 80 families with cancer and adversity.
"That first year, we probably helped one or two."
Sleapy's Day, the main annual fundraiser of Sleapy's Foundation - a charity Sleap and his team launched in 2019 to continue helping those in need - has taken on a life of its own since its humble beginnings.
It's one of the first dates players, officials and supporters look for on the Newcastle Rugby League calendar. And not just those involved with Souths.
Late last year, reigning premiers Maitland asked to take part. The Pickers had never played at Sleapy's Day.
"I walked away with [Souths president] Dave Fleming thinking: Do we really want them? They might beat us - they've been the No.1 team for the last couple of years," Sleap joked.
"But it couldn't be any better; two versus one, we've won our last 10 and Maitland are a really professional outfit. They've got two buses coming down."
The Pickers, first and two wins ahead of Souths, can sew up the minor premiership with a victory on Saturday.
They've had specially-designed Sleapy's Day jerseys made up for the game.
Souths, who are coming off a two-week break, have won their past 10 games and present as the side most likely to stop Maitland from winning consecutive titles this season.
Sleap, given the context of the penultimate-round clash and the interest so far, reckons this year's Sleapy's Day could be the best yet.
"I think this will be our biggest," he said.
"We've opened the whole ground up.
"We've got two sections. A view area of the footy and then an entertainment area where we've got music, a champagne bar, cocktail bar, face-painting for kids.
"We've sold close to 2000 tickets and are getting close to the limit."
Most importantly, Sleap predicts the event will raise about $200,000 for the foundation.
Once again, allowing him and the other volunteers involved, to pay it forward.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
