Industry leaders call for sensible measures

NSW greyhound racing industry leaders have called for "sensible measures" to be put in place so that any potential reforms of wagering advertising do not devastate racing in NSW and risk the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people.
"The fact is that wagering funds racing in NSW - which means the livelihoods of people and welfare of animals - and we must accept that fact while also working collectively with governments about wider social responsibilities," Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) CEO Rob Macaulay said.
The reaction from industry leaders and participants comes after a federal parliamentary committee's inquiry into online wagering. The Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs recently released its report into Online Wagering and its Impacts on Those Experiencing Gambling Harm.
It has been estimated that if all recommendations are adopted, it could result in a direct loss of more than $90 million in funding across the three racing codes in NSW in just the first year, growing to $135 million by the fifth year.
According to analysis, the impact on NSW greyhound income alone would be at least $17 million a year from a reduction in fees from wagering service providers.
Greyhound Clubs NSW president Shayne Stiff, who is also an owner and trainer, said he was particularly concerned about the extremity of some recommendations, which include banning all online gambling advertising.
"I think people don't realise this isn't solely about wagering operators. It affects government taxes and flow-ons that the racing industry relies on to fund their respective codes," Mr Stiff said.
"These sports are enjoyed by millions of people very responsibly. The recommendations, if all adopted, will have a dire impact on all three racing codes. We understand that problem gambling needs to be addressed, but these recommendations are a blunt instrument which will potentially destroy our industry. This would severely impact the lives of our participants and communities that rely on the industry."
"We must all be sensible," Mr Macaulay added.
"To fully adopt all proposed bans might suit anti-racing groups to destroy our sport, but I don't think extreme over-reactions will solve this issue - in fact, it will devastate thousands and thousands of families.
"If anti-racing people get their way, wagering and thus prizemoney will be so decimated we would not recover. Make no mistake, these ideas are from the anti-racing extremists who see this as a back-door way to kill greyhound and horse racing.
"We need to battle this with everything we have, and I will take up the good fight for every greyhound participant and I urge everyone to email your local MP."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.