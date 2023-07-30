We hopped in the car Saturday afternoon and headed to the Haw River for some paddleboarding. We drifted along lazily, chatting and enjoying a few beers. It was the perfect contrast to the Friday night on the town. Later, a little sunburnt and blissed out, we made our way to the Saturdays in Saxapahaw Farmers Market and Music Series. We put a blanket down on the hill and enjoyed music by the modern country band Blue Cactus.