Unsung heroes, inspirational individuals and outstanding community organisations are finalists in the 2023 Honour Awards, the state's premier awards celebration for LGBTQ communities.
Some familiar names are in the running.
Newcastle Pride is a finalist in the Community Organisation category, with judges saying: "With innovative and inclusive programming, Newcastle Pride is providing vital spaces and social outlets for the Hunter region's LGBTQIA+ communities."
Lee-Anne McDougall is a finalist in the Community Hero category "for her passionate work in supporting the development of LGBTQIA+ communities and promoting diversity in Newcastle and the wider Hunter region. As co-founder and president of Newcastle Pride, Lee-Anne has been instrumental to efforts in bringing back events and spaces for sexuality and gender diverse communities in Newcastle and the Hunter region."
Bernie's Bar on Newcastle's King Street is a finalist in the Business category: "As Newcastle's only queer-dedicated venue, Bernie's Bar aims to provide a safe and welcoming and inclusive space for LGBTQ+ people in the city. While a recent addition to the Newcastle scene, Bernie's Bar has quickly established itself as an important hub of the local LGBTQ+ community."
Stan Munro is a finalist in the Arts & Entertainment category "for his decades-long work in showbusiness and Australian drag entertainment. From his time as host of Les Girls in the 1960s and 70s, to his recent appearances in ABC's Back Roads and Queerstralia, Stan is a community and entertainment stalwart. Now 82, Stan continues to perform in Kyogle, where he now lives, and further afield. A long-time supporter of charities and causes, today Stan continues to serve and help his local community in Northern New South Wales."
Stan is not from Newcastle but has performed here many times over the years, and is featuring in Saturday's Weekender where he is the subject of a pictorial essay by Newcastle Herald photographer Jonathan Carroll.
First held in 2007, the Honour Awards celebrates outstanding service to, and achievements within, LGBTQ communities in NSW. The awards are also a gala fundraising event for ACON, NSW's leading HIV and LGBTQ health organisation.
The 36 finalists were selected from over 230 nominations across nine categories covering the health, HIV, youth, community, business, entertainment, visual arts, media and cultural sectors.
The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony and cocktail party at the Ivy Ballroom in Sydney on August 23.
