Stan Munro is a finalist in the Arts & Entertainment category "for his decades-long work in showbusiness and Australian drag entertainment. From his time as host of Les Girls in the 1960s and 70s, to his recent appearances in ABC's Back Roads and Queerstralia, Stan is a community and entertainment stalwart. Now 82, Stan continues to perform in Kyogle, where he now lives, and further afield. A long-time supporter of charities and causes, today Stan continues to serve and help his local community in Northern New South Wales."

