LAKE Macquarie's Rhiannan Iffland has created history by becoming the first person to win a hat-trick of World High-Diving Championships.
Iffland claimed the gold medal as 2023's world champion, as well as being named World Aquatics High-Diving Athlete of the Year for 2022, after a dominant win in Fukuoka, Japan, on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old from Nord's Wharf led the 20-metre competition from start to finish with a final score of 357.40, an impressive 34.60 points ahead of silver medalist Molly Carlson, of Canada.
"I am super stoked to go out and finish on two dives like that," Iffland said.
"There was a lot of pressure going into that last round but somebody told me last week that pressure is a privilege and that was the way I tried to approach that round. Just go for it and do what I know how to do."
As well as her three consecutive world-championship victories, Iffland has won the Red Bull cliff-diving World Series for the past seven years in a row.
The former Hunter United Diving Academy product, who spent her formative years training at Lambton Pool, said the event in Fukuoka had been "a magnificent experience".
"The facilities are amazing, the people have been amazing, it's been really special," she said.
It was Australia's second gold medal at the meet, after Brisbane's Cassiel Rousseau became the country's first-ever world champion on the 10m platform.
Diving Australia's Chief Executive Officer Alex Newton said Iffland's achievements were extraordinary.
"What Rhiannan has been able to achieve today is nothing short of remarkable," she said.
"It is such a privilege to be here and watch such an awesome athlete in action.
"To create history as the first person to win the World High Diving Championships gold three times and to be recognised as the World World Aquatics High Diving Athlete of the Year for 2022 is quite the feat, let alone both on the same day.
"She is an outstanding role model for our sport and I am sure the whole of Australia, along with the diving community, are absolutely thrilled for her."
Iffland's achievements wrap up a successful campaign for our Australian divers at 2023 World Aquatics Championships, with a total medal haul of two golds and one silver.
