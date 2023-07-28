Newcastle 15s representative coach Natalie Hilder has no doubts rising talent Matilda Percival has a bright future in netball, and the Wallalong 15-year-old is taking it all in her giant stride.
Standing at 189 centimetres tall, the high-percentage goal shooter stands out on the court.
Percival's height is matched by her talent. The Souths opens player is headed to Perth on Friday for the School Sport Australia Championships starting Sunday with the NSW All Schools 15s team.
The Hunter Valley Grammar School year 10 student is the only player to have made the team from her home-town region and is one of only a few who have managed the feat in the past decade.
Zoe Peden, who now plays in the Victorian Netball League, and NSW Swifts training partner Dakota Thomas, made the same team in 2018 and 2016 respectively.
"It's very hard to make, very competitive and very metro heavy," Hilder said of the NSW All Schools selection.
"Matilda has a very bright future ahead, in what capacity the sky is the limit really.
"With her height and her athleticism for her height, she's like a ready-made athlete. She's fit, fast, has footwork and then also has her height, so the complete package.
"Team that up with her 90 per cent shooting stats, which is unheard of for someone that age."
Percival was part of the Newcastle 15s representative team who finished sixth in their division at the NSW championships in June.
She is in the Netball NSW regional emerging team for her age and progressed through a rigorous selection process to make the 12-player NSW All Schools side bound for Perth.
While there, Percival plans to soak up every opportunity that comes her way against some of the best young netballers in the country.
"I'm really excited for this opportunity because it's something new being a state team," Percival said.
"I'm just hoping to get new experience and meet new people. I've always versed the other [NSW] players, so it's good to now come together and be in a team together."
Beyond next week, the towering teenager has plenty of future ambitions in netball.
"I want to trial for a NSW Premier League team at the end of this year, so I'll see where that takes me," Percival said.
Meanwhile, in round 11 of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday, Waratah will look to back-up their first win of the season with another strong performance against Nova Thunder, Souths play West Leagues Balance, Junction take on BNC and University of Newcastle meet Kotara South.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.