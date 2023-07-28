Waratah's breakthrough win reward for effort in Newcastle netball

Waratah coach Dwight Graham's key message after the Cats produced a breakthrough win in Newcastle championship netball was: "That's not our grand final."
The club entered Newcastle's top-tier competition this year and knew their inaugural season was going to be built around hard work, perseverance and resilience.
Those were the key elements which netted them a historic and gritty 35-29 win against Kotara South in round 10 last weekend.
Now, with four rounds remaining and three of the top-four sides to play starting with fourth-placed Nova at National Park courts on Saturday, the focus is on continued improvement.
"They've been building for a while and what I was particularly pleased at was they got rewarded for all of the hard work they've put in," Graham said of Waratah's first championship victory.
"There's been times where we've trained right through the school holidays. There's times when we were the only people at the court training.
"So, for me it was all about the reward. We'd got so close in a couple of games, we just needed everything to align."
Nova will be looking to bounce back after they succumbed 47-38 to West Leagues Balance last outing and forfeited outright third position in the process.
Thunder, on 23 points, were 52-43 winners against Waratah (13) in their first exchange.
"The big thing for us is, that's not our grand final," Graham said.
"It's not the last game and I don't want to slacken off. I think we can still keep improving right across the court. Let's just be the best we can be and try to improve every game.
"We've got a couple of tough games in Nova, Souths and West in the next four games.
"But we've come a long way."
Souths (29) play West (25), Junction Stella (17) take on BNC Whanau (17) and University of Newcastle (29) battle Kotara South (15).
All games are at 2.30pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
