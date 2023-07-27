IT broke the record as the most expensive residential property sale in Lake Macquarie when it sold for $6 million in 2020.
But three years on, a 6.75 acre lakeside estate known as 'Mandalay' at 7 Foreshore Street on the peninsula in Eraring is back on the market.
The home's owner, Sydney businessman John Changjin Li, snapped up the then luxurious tri-level six-bedroom, six-bathroom home at auction in August 2020 with the intention to use it as a weekender.
However, the sprawling property, with 481 metres of waterfront reserve boundary, is now up for sale with an incomplete luxury build.
The latest development comes after the company that bought the property, One Lake Macquarie Pty Ltd and of which Mr Li was a director, was placed into liquidation in June this year.
According to reports, Mr Li owns a gold mining operation in Indonesia and also bought a $95 million waterfront home in Point Piper in Sydney in 2020.
Building company Forbair secured the contract to construct the large bespoke home at a cost of approximately $5 million, according to their website.
The project was scheduled to begin in October 2021 and was due for completion in March this year, with the property set to include a lift, a 70-square metre kitchen and a state-of-the-art media room.
According to the company's website, the brief of the client was for the building "to last for at least 300 years, as it is to be passed down through generations".
The build was set to "push design and construction boundaries" with seven-metre glass windows with no joins, one-piece bay windows with curved glass and smart glass internal walls to capture the 180-degree views of Lake Macquarie from anywhere inside the home.
An aerial view video of the project posted on Forbair's website shows the mammoth scale of the build spanning 3000 square metres.
Forbair was contacted but did not respond to the Newcastle Herald.
The incomplete property hit the market this week listed with Nina Sokolov from Sydney-based agency, Raine & Horne Avalon Palm Beach.
Ms Sokolov said she was unable to comment on the sale of the property or provide a price guide.
The property will go to auction on-site on August 20 at noon.
A neighbouring house owned by Mr Li will also go to auction on-site on August 20.
The run-down three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 3.7 acres at 9 Rocky Point Road, Eraring also offers lake frontage but it has been left in a dilapidated state.
According to CoreLogic, One Lake Macquarie Pty Ltd is listed as the owner of the property which sold for $3.1 million in November 2021.
The inside of the home at 7 Foreshore Street has been completely gutted and piles of construction materials, including unopened pallets of bricks, remain strewn around the site.
According to the listing, the property offers the potential for three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an in-ground swimming pool and a five-car garage.
The property is open for inspection but the listing includes a disclaimer that potential buyers enter at their own risk.
Open house inspections of the site will be held every Friday at 11am in the lead-up to the auction.
Prior to the construction, the sprawling luxury home featured a 14-car garage, a high-end kitchen, a games room and bar area with a billiards table, a wine cellar, a sauna and a self-contained two-bedroom suite.
That record was smashed last year following the $10 million sale of an ultra-modern mansion on The Esplanade in Speers Point.
