Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Water begins work on permanent fix for Newcastle West 'stink pipe' in Marketown carpark

Updated July 27 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle West's so-called 'stink pipe' last year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Newcastle West's so-called 'stink pipe' last year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Hunter Water is installing a permanent odour control unit on the wastewater pump station in the Marketown shopping centre carpark in Newcastle West, as part of a long-term fix for what has become known by some as the Newcastle West 'stink pipe'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.