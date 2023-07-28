4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
'Ballymore' is a resplendent 1930s Californian bungalow, which has been meticulously transformed through an architectural renovation, with no expense spared.
Seamlessly fusing the charm of its original period features with the sophistication of contemporary design, this home exudes a rare combination of ornate plaster ceilings and elegant leadlight windows alongside awe-inspiring custom joinery, a 4.8m cathedral-ceilinged extension, and cutting-edge Smarthome automation.
The open-plan living domain, warmed by a winter gas fire, seamlessly flows into a private alfresco entertaining area with a BBQ kitchen, accompanied by a tranquil courtyard garden where you can unwind to the soothing sounds of the water feature.
With its subtle yet impactful modifications, this home ensures that individuals with diverse mobility needs can comfortably navigate every corner.
The location offers absolute convenience with Marketown a mere stone's throw away for easy grocery runs, while the proximity of the Newcastle Interchange makes daily commuting a breeze.
Additionally, the upgraded No.1 Sportsground at National Park beckons for weekend recreation, and sought-after schools are just a stone's throw away for the little ones.
