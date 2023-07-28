3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This luxurious penthouse faces directly north at the eastern end of Newcastle's vibrant harbour.
The morning sun streams into the generous living space and all three bedrooms which enjoy balcony access with breathtaking harbour views.
The excellent floor plan has the main bedroom, walk-in robe and ensuite on one wing of this 186m2 apartment, while two bedrooms, main bathroom and study rest on another
This pet friendly penthouse apartment has an abundance of internal storage including a lock-up bar.
The view from the 16m long balcony takes in the Newcastle Marina, Carrington, Stockton through to Nobbys Lighthouse, and there is always something happening on this end of the working harbour.
Two secure car parks (adjacent to the lift) plus a lock up storage cage are other features.
"This is a unique chance to live your dream and downsize from your home," agent John Kerr, from Dalton Partners, said.
"It is time to spoil yourself and live a prestigious lifestyle!!
"Enjoy the Honeysuckle vibe and uninterrupted views of this beautiful harbour.
"It is a flat walk to our wonderful beaches, restaurants, cafes, boutique hotels, public transport and the Civic Theatre."
