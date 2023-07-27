Newcastle Herald
Jets coach keen to look at Braedyn Crowley after missed chance

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Maitland striker and co-captain Braedyn Crowley. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jets coach Rob Stanton wants to have a closer look at Braedyn Crowley in pre-season after injury cost the Maitland striker a chance to train and play at the A-League club this week.

