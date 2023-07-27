Tuha reveals the motivation behind try-scoring success in 2023

HONETI Tuha reckons it all comes down to a love of KFC.
The 30-year-old outside back has been scoring tries for fun at Cessnock, leading the Newcastle Rugby League tally with 19, but a post-match Zinger Box and family meal may even count for more.
"I've basically just got to walk over and put the ball down, the hard work has already been done by the boys inside. It's a matter of trying to be in the right place at the right time," Tuha told the Newcastle Herald.
"My wife always says to me before the game, 'if you don't score a try you don't get KFC'. It's my go-to [meal] after a game and it happened this year, against Maitland I missed out so no KFC. I came home and had Milo and toast."
Tuha admits weekly stakes are high because the deal also applies to his four children, a daughter and three sons aged between eight and under one: "If I don't score a try they miss out too".
Playful incentives aside, crossing in 12 of 13 appearances the New Zealand-native describes career-best form at the Goannas in 2023.
He has five doubles and one hat-trick next to his name, helping put him five clear of nearest rival Wyong's Levi Kasun (14) and on track to emulate chart-topping efforts at Lakes in 2014.
Tuha's secret to recent success, simply a by-product of feeling more settled.
Clocking up almost 100 NSW Cup appearances over a decade, including the 2015 premiership at the Knights and nine showings last year, he's enjoyed a clear run in the Coalfields this time around.
"It's probably the best year I've ever played and I'm enjoying it more. I'm not worried about whether I get picked here or there," he said.
Cessnock shot out of the blocks with seven straight wins before losing four of their next six and slipping from first to fourth on the competition ladder.
Tuha says Saturday's 24-16 victory over Wyong provided a welcome confidence boost as the Goannas strive towards a top-three spot and improving upon last year's finish - one short of the Newcastle RL decider.
"We've got the players, it just depends on the mindset on the day. If we put our mind too it we can actually go all the way," he said.
Tuha, who remains committed to now hometown Cessnock, says the return of captain-coach Harry Siejka from suspension made a difference on the weekend.
"Wyatt [Shaw] is still out, Reed [Hugo] is still out, but it was good to have Harry [Siejka] back. He was like a missing piece, keeping everyone calm on the field," Tuha said.
The Goannas visit neighbours Kurri Kurri in round 17 before travelling to meet Central on August 6.
Macquarie host Northern Hawks, Wests are away to Wyong, Lakes tackle The Entrance and Souths have Maitland in a one-versus-two battle at Townson Oval.
TRY SCORERS: 19 - Honeti Tuha (Cessnock); 14 - Levi Kasun (Wyong); 12 - Mitch Black (Souths), Will Nieuwenhuise (Maitland); 11 - Cahleb Faulkner (Lakes), Brayden Musgrove (Cessnock); 10 - James Bradley, Chad O'Donnell (Maitland), Harry O'Brien (Cessnock); 9 - Lathan Hutchinson-Walters (Wyong), Luke Huth (Cessnock).
HONOUR ROLL: 2022 - Cameron Anderson (Central), 2021 - not awarded (COVID), 2020 - Ryan Walker (Wests), 2019 - Ryan Walker (Wests), 2018 - Lachlan Walmsley (Souths), 2017 - Ryan Walker (Wests), 2016 - Jarrod Flanagan (Souths), 2015 - Ryan Walker (Kurri Kurri), 2014 - Honeti Tuha (Lakes), 2013 - Royce Geoffrey (Macquarie).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
