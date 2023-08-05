Free meals and pantry items are in high demand around Newcastle and the Hunter as the cost of living continues to soar.
Charity organisations are also reporting the demographic of people seeking assistance is broadening.
Reach Homeless Newcastle executive director Gary Parsisson says he has noticed a marked increase in demand for both meals and pantry items, and a greater number of families requesting assistance.
"Since January this year we have experienced a 133 per cent increase in clients using our free Friday evening barbecues, a 37 per cent increase in demand for meals served and 54 per cent for our emergency food packs," he says.
Soul Hub manager Matthew Ortiger has a similar story to tell. He says the number of breakfasts served by Soul Hub has increased from 577 to 717, the number of lunches has increased from 1745 to 2003, and the number of "takeaways" from 343 to 438.
Grainery Care Centre at Mayfield has also been busy.
"We have seen a significant increase in customers and welfare seekers," the centre said in a statement.
"There has been an increase in working class and even middle class enquiries that can't keep up with mortgage rate hikes. It might also be worth noting that our expenses (to stock and run our services) are also increasing, so we (and other charities) are struggling to maintain our own cash flow at the moment."
Christ Church Cathedral in Newcastle hosts a free community lunch every second Sunday, 12.30pm to 1.30pm.
"We have seen an increase in attendance at the community lunch and especially with an increase in young families requiring assistance with meals," program co-ordinator Suzanne Evans says.
"This increase is also seen with regard to people seeking food from our pantry located within the grounds of the cathedral. The way the economy is deteriorating and prices increasing we can only expect to receive more people in need, sadly."
There has also been an increase in demand for Orange Sky's laundry services.
"They park their orange van (which is fitted out with washing machines and dryers) in the driveway of the school and while our guests enjoy their meal, the Orange Sky team attend to their laundry as many do not have the luxury of a washing machine," Evans says.
"I really do not think the majority of our population have any idea as to the hardships others less fortunate than ourselves endure."
The demand for services is not confined to Newcastle. The Centre at Kurri Kurri's Food Shack has also been busy says Ange Bevan, general manager (partnership and development).
"Vulnerable community members that seek food come not only from the local area of Kurri but a far as Lake Macquarie and Maitland," she says.
The Food Shack provides, on average, 10 emergency relief hampers a week for people who are experiencing financial hardship. Thirty to 40 people access their low-cost items on a weekly basis but this number can be "much higher".
"Most hampers are sought out by an individual who either is homeless or on the verge of becoming homeless due to the cost-of-living crisis," Bevan says.
"The social isolation of not having food has an incredible impact on those affected.
"I have been told a local school has students not going to school because they don't have any food. I suspect other schools share a similar story."
Gary Parsisson says Reach Homeless Newcastle, based in Hamilton, is "seeing new people every week".
"We do a Friday night service at the clocktower on Beaumont Street. We throw a free barbecue and provide emergency food and hygiene packs, referrals to other services, warm clothes, hugs. Pretty much everything," he says.
"We also do a weekday breakfast pack which we've been giving out at Hamilton Station to get people through the day. We don't ask anyone to prove if they're wealthy or they're poor, we're just there to help people get through.
"And in my opinion the situation is only going to get worse. I get people saying to me 'I've paid off the bills but I can't feed the kids'."
Reach Homeless Newcastle also provides people in need with pantry items, sleeping bags and other essentials.
Figures shared by Foodbank NSW & ACT show that more than 763,000 households in NSW and ACT go hungry, sometimes skipping meals or going whole days without eating, and 464,000 children in live in severely food insecure households. And they expect these numbers to continue to rise.
"In the last year alone, we've seen a sharp rise in people accessing food relief that didn't have to before. And it's impacting everyone; every day we're hearing from people who have never accessed food support before, including growing numbers of double income families," Foodbank said in a statement.
"We remind people that food support is available for those in need. Our message to anyone doing it tough is to reach out to us. No matter your background or circumstances, we can support you. Visit foodbank.org.au to be connected with food relief services near you."
Help is available. Contact a charity, your local council, or search for "food banks" online.
