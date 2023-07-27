HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin has safely progressed to the semi-finals of the women's 200 metre breaststroke, ranked sixth fastest after the World Championship heats in Japan on Thursday.
The Olympic and Commonwealth Games representative stopped the clock in a time of two minutes, 25.11 seconds (2:25.11).
Flying the Aussie flag solo in this event, Harkin finished third behind Tes Schouten (2:22.43) and Thea Blomsterberg (2:23.41) on day five of the international meet in Fukuoka.
Only three others went quicker during the preliminary rounds - Tatjana Schoenmaker (2:22.92), Lilly King (2:23.68) and Kotryna Teterevkova (2:24.87).
The top 16, also including Kate Douglass (2:25.50), qualify for tonight's semis. Mona McSharry (2:26.59) was the last inclusion.
Harkin's previous best efforts include the 2021 Olympic trials (2:23.59), 2023 World Championship trials (2:23.93), 2022 Commonwealth Games (2:24.07), 2021 Olympic Games (2:24.41) and 2022 Australian Championships (2:24.85).
She swam 2:26.28 at her maiden World Championships in Hungary around 12 months ago.
Brisbane-based Harkin, aged 25 and coached by Dean Boxall at St Peter's Western, grew up in Maitland and trained out of Warners Bay centre Coughlan's.
She reached the semi-finals of the women's 100m breaststroke on Monday and ranked 15th overall, notching up a personal best (1:06.86) for that distance in the heats.
Harkin also has the 50m breaststroke and women's 4x100m medley relay still on her program at the World Championships.
