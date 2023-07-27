Newcastle Herald
Harkin reaches second semi-final at 2023 World Championships

By Josh Callinan
July 27 2023 - 1:00pm
Hunter swimmer Abbey Harkin. Picture Getty Images
HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin has safely progressed to the semi-finals of the women's 200 metre breaststroke, ranked sixth fastest after the World Championship heats in Japan on Thursday.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

