'Sweating and shaking': Mount Hutton woman and Port Stephens man win Lotto

An $800,000 windfall has changed the lives of a Mount Hutton woman and a Port Stephens man overnight.
They each held one of the five division one winning entries in the Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4307, drawn on July 26.
The Mount Hutton woman purchased her winning marked System 8 entry at Nextra Mt Hutton, Lake Macquarie Square, using her late mother's lottery numbers.
"We've been laughing, crying," she told The Lott.
"It's unreal. I was in shock. I checked my ticket this morning and at first I thought I'd won $805. I thought it was enough to keep me going ... Then I thought, 'Hang on. There's more zeros at the end!' I couldn't believe it.
"While I've been playing Lotto for many years, I've been playing these exact numbers consistently in the last six months. I chose these numbers because of my mum.
"She's no longer with us, and I wanted to keep her legacy going."
The woman says she is looking forward to retiring from work and going on an overseas holiday with her family.
Nextra Mt Hutton manager Amanda Gribble said her team had decorated the store with balloons to "share the excitement with our customers".
The Port Stephens winner, who is in his 20s, was oblivious to his overnight success until an official from The Lott contacted him at work this morning.
"I'm sweating and shaking, I'm over the moon," the man said.
"I've just had a look at the ticket and it's shocked me a little bit. I've got a birthday coming up and this is an awesome birthday present.
"I'm going to put this straight on a house. I've been working towards getting my first home and this will give me a boost."
The man's winning marked 50-game entry was purchased online.
There have been 20 division one winning entries in the Hunter and Central Coast regions so far this year.
