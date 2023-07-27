Students hesitant to leave the safety of school are being offered a taste of the real world through school-based apprenticeships and traineeships.
Twenty-five schools across the Hunter are exposing their students to a range of training and employment pathways to improve education and career outcomes, and one school has hit a milestone.
Since its inception of the NSW Government's Educational Pathways Program in 2022, Callaghan College - Jesmond Senior Campus has enrolled 102 of its students in School Based Apprenticeships and Traineeships (SBATs) - the most of all government high schools across the state.
Student Sienna Shields is studying a Certificate III in Hairdressing as a school-based apprentice with WoW Hair in Wickham, and says she loves creative freedom.
"I love how no two clients are the same. The SBAT pathway allowed me to work on my passion as well as continuing school," she said.
"I would highly recommend SBATs to students who are considering one, especially if they want to try out the career path but are hesitant to leave school."
Callaghan College - Jesmond Senior Campus principal James Ostermann said he believed in providing his students with every opportunity to succeed.
"The program aligns perfectly with our vision. The additional resources and support have proven invaluable in helping our students explore their career options and develop essential skills for the future," he said.
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Tim Crakanthorp said the government program was empowering students to turn their interests into careers, while fostering valuable links between schools and local industry.
"This is wonderful milestone for Callaghan College, and really demonstrates what you can achieve when students' passions are matched with dedicated teachers and the right support," he said.
"School-based apprenticeships are opening doors for young people, building their skills to enter the workforce and matching them with the skills needs of our state.
"The future is pointing towards the growth of a number of sectors in which trades are needed including the care sector, mass building of housing and construction, health care and education," Member for Wallsend Sonia Hornery added.
For more information on the Educational Pathways Program visit education.nsw.gov.au.
IN THE NEWS
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.