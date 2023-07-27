Newcastle Herald
Jesmond's Callaghan College celebrates record number of apprenticeships and traineeships for students

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 12:53pm
Callaghan College Jesmond principal James Ostermann, Minister for the Hunter Tim Crakanthorp and Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery celebrate the century milestone. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Students hesitant to leave the safety of school are being offered a taste of the real world through school-based apprenticeships and traineeships.

Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

