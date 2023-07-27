Aussies rank 10th at World Championships after loss to Croatia

Australia have finished 10th at the World Championships in Japan following a 17-10 classification loss to Croatia in Japan on Thursday.
The Sharks trailed at each break and were unable peg back their opponents - down 4-3 after the first quarter, 8-6 at half-time and 14-8 ahead of the last term.
It marked the fourth defeat of the tournament for Australia in Fukuoka, also going down to Greece (13-9) and USA (16-8) in last week's preliminary matches and France (11-8) in the round of 16.
The Sharks recorded two wins - Kazakhstan (22-6) in the last of the pool games and Japan (16-15) in Tuesday's bracket play-off.
Newcastle's Nathan Power is co-captain of the men's water polo team, scoring 12 goals in the opening five fixtures.
Also on Thursday and Japan beat Canada 23-11 to rank 11th overall.
Next year's World Championships will be held in Doha in February before the Paris Olympics from July 26.
Josh Callinan
