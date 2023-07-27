Focusing on the beauty not only on the outside but within, a Newcastle mum has been named as the Face of Facon for 2023.
Michelle Butcher, 49, was announced as Facon Magazine's model search winner at an exclusive short film screening at Event Cinema's Gold Class Lounge on Tuesday, July 25.
"I didn't anticipate that I would win this, I am really blown away," she said.
The model search began back in March at Newcastle Show where applicants strutted down the runway before 13 finalists were chosen based on their confidence, courage and boldness over physical beauty.
The group were invited to show off their confidence on-set in a professional photoshoot where they were glammed up by Newcastle's WAK The Salon and dressed by local clothing brands Fayt the Label and Privvy fashion.
"It was really lovely getting to know everybody on set and I've had the most incredible time," Ms Butcher said.
For her win, she will receive a dedicated fashion editorial in Facon Magazine's summer edition and feature alongside the other finalists.
"I did this for myself, and the fact that I get to continue to do this is really incredible. I just can't wait for this next shoot. I can't believe I'm going to be a feature model," she said.
Faon Magazine founder and editor in chief Lara Lupish said this year's model search was "a true celebration of individuality."
"Choosing just one winner was an extremely tough decision as all thirteen finalists are beautiful, but Michelle's confidence and poise just shines," she said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
