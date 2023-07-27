Newcastle Herald
Home/Multimedia

FIFA Women's World Cup: Will it boost the A-League Women's competition

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 27 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ticket sales for the FIFA Women's World Cup cracked 1.5 million on Monday, putting the 2023 tournament on track to be the best attended in its history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Multimedia
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.