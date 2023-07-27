Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Amy Lovat says Newcastle venue costs stopping authors holding book launches

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated August 28 2023 - 1:32pm, first published July 27 2023 - 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Lovat (right) at her book launch with Clare Stephens at Fort Scratchley on July 14. Picture by Caitlin Amy Photography
Amy Lovat (right) at her book launch with Clare Stephens at Fort Scratchley on July 14. Picture by Caitlin Amy Photography

A Newcastle author who hosted a recent book launch at Fort Scratchley said it was a "stressful" experience hiring the venue, after facing a $2,000 minimum spend on food and drink.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.