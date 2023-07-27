Knights NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths has given his strongest indication yet that skipper Hannah Southwell will make her return from a long-term knee injury against North Queensland on Sunday.
The lock forward, who hasn't played in almost a year since rupturing an ACL in the opening game last season, is on track to be promoted into the side for the clash at Belmore Sports Ground.
Southwell missed Newcastle's first-up win over St George Illawarra on Saturday but was named in the extended match squad this week to face the Cowboys.
"We're planning like she will play," Griffiths said on Thursday.
"We had a team meeting the other night and we addressed the group and said we're planning like she's playing.
"That's how we're treating it."
Southwell, close to playing last week but treated with caution, still had to prove she was ready to go at Thursday night's training session.
Griffiths said given the 24-year-old's time out of the game, she would likely be eased back into the action over coming weeks.
He didn't rule out starting her off the bench.
"It will depend on training tonight, how we feel after she comes out of doing some rigorous contact and see how she comes up on captain's run on Saturday," he said.
"We'll make a decision from there."
Newcastle's standalone skipper this year after co-captaining the team in 2022, Southwell is champing at the bit to get back on the field after playing little more than 30 minutes in last season's opener.
The Kotara Bears junior was one of multiple homegrown talents to return to the Knights last year after previously playing for the Sydney Roosters, where she won the 2021 title, and St George Illawarra.
The five-time NSW representative will bolster Newcastle's already formidable forward-pack, but Griffiths expects it will take some time for Southwell to return to her best.
"She's prepped extremely well," he said.
"It's a case of the unknown for each individual player, I think, until we get out there and see it.
"Because, no doubt, whoever comes back from that sort of injury, if they don't feel like they've done the work, there could be some trepidation.
"We certainly believe, and I know Hannah believes, she has done the work.
"We have no doubt when she rolls out there, it will be full of confidence.
"But to build that motor to be able to play long periods of time, in the position she does, is going to take a little bit of time.
"We'll just work our way through it as a game-by-game thing."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
