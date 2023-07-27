Newcastle Herald
Knights skipper Hannah Southwell on track to make long-awaited NRLW return against Cowboys: Ron Griffiths

By Max McKinney
Updated July 27 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
Knights NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths has given his strongest indication yet that skipper Hannah Southwell will make her return from a long-term knee injury against North Queensland on Sunday.

