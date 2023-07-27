Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Racing

Trainer Sam Rees eyes back-to-back doubles at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 27 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Rees.
Sam Rees.

Karuah trainer Sam Rees has welcomed a pair of box one draws as he looks for back-to-back doubles at The Gardens on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.