Trainer Sam Rees eyes back-to-back doubles at The Gardens

Karuah trainer Sam Rees has welcomed a pair of box one draws as he looks for back-to-back doubles at The Gardens on Friday.
Rees won with Murrurundi Boy and Mulwee Pro on Wednesday and he heads back to the track with Our Casey and Hally Mulwee.
Our Casey has one win in 15 starts but has placed 10 times. Her victory on June 10 was from box two at The Gardens 400m and she has another chance there from an inside start in the eighth. Hally Mulwee contests the opening masters race.
"I think Casey is a pretty good chance," Rees said.
"Hally struggles at the 400, but I don't think it's that hard a field. She's had three or four runs at it now, so she's fit enough. If she can steal a march early, you never know. They both appreciate the one, and I don't get many, so hopefully they can do something with it."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
