Clayton Harmey holds strong hand for Waratah heat at Newcastle

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey expects Next To Me to spearhead his team at Newcastle on Friday night as he tries to qualify runners for the Waratah final at Menangle.
Harmey has three starters in the heat for the August 8 $25,000 decider and he believes Next To Me should gain a gun run from gate 10, behind Captain Dorian. He also has Abdicate from the second-line start and Matai Meghan from gate five.
"Next To Me, he probably should have already qualified," Harmey said. "We were a bit unlucky and I was bit cocky going to Tamworth thinking I would qualify him and I would have had just Matai Meghan in here and get both of them to Sydney for [owner] Allan [McColl].
"Unfortunately we got crossed and couldn't get out and he went to the line full of running [in fourth]. We've got a good draw tomorrow. He'll just follow the favourite, who looks the likely leader. But my fella is pretty good. I expect a good run."
He said Matai Meghan had overcome a setback since her last start and would be in the finish with luck in running. He believed Abdicate was also in the hunt but would likely have to come from three back on the fence.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
