Education Week celebrates 175 years of learning in public schools Advertising Feature

NSW public schools will throw open their classroom doors to families and communities during Education Week 2023, the annual celebration of teaching and learning in government schools. Picture from NSW Department of Education

Education Week has special significance in 2023, as the NSW Department of Education marks 175 years of public education. This year's event focuses on learning from our past, celebrating our achievements and embracing the future with confidence.

Schools throughout the state will enjoy an array of events and activities during the week and are encouraged to share the festivities via social media using the hashtag #EdWeek23.

"Education Week celebrates the excellence that occurs every day in our 95,000 classrooms - the achievements of our students, teachers and school staff, and the support of our parents, carers and school communities," Education secretary Murat Dizdar said.

"The history of public education reflects the development of our state, from the slab hut schoolhouses in the Colony of New South Wales, where parents paid for teachers, to the free and modern schools we now build in high-growth areas in the state."

Public education welcomes all students, and proudly embraces equity and inclusion. - Murat Dizdar

In 1848, the Board of National Education was tasked by Governor FitzRoy to set up a system of public schools. Before that time, schools were operated by religious denominations and charities. Although some schools were already in existence and others applied the same year, Kempsey is considered the birthplace of public education, with the establishment of the Kempsey National School in 1848 by the Board of National Education.

By 1851 there were 37 public schools in NSW, educating 2300 students. By 1900 there were only a handful of secondary public schools, and students typically left school at age 12 to start work. Today the NSW Department of Education is one of the largest education systems in the world, with nearly 800,000 students learning in 2200 schools.

Mr Dizdar said Education Week was an opportunity to reflect on the value of public education, where every student was known, valued and cared for in a range of school settings to suit every learner. "We want parents and carers to actively choose a NSW public school and be confident their children will receive an education of the highest quality from talented and committed teachers," he said. "Public education welcomes all students and proudly embraces equity and inclusion. All students, regardless of their postcode and life circumstances, deserve the same opportunities."