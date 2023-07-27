Education Week has special significance in 2023, as the NSW Department of Education marks 175 years of public education. This year's event focuses on learning from our past, celebrating our achievements and embracing the future with confidence.
Schools throughout the state will enjoy an array of events and activities during the week and are encouraged to share the festivities via social media using the hashtag #EdWeek23.
"Education Week celebrates the excellence that occurs every day in our 95,000 classrooms - the achievements of our students, teachers and school staff, and the support of our parents, carers and school communities," Education secretary Murat Dizdar said.
"The history of public education reflects the development of our state, from the slab hut schoolhouses in the Colony of New South Wales, where parents paid for teachers, to the free and modern schools we now build in high-growth areas in the state."
Public education welcomes all students, and proudly embraces equity and inclusion.- Murat Dizdar
In 1848, the Board of National Education was tasked by Governor FitzRoy to set up a system of public schools. Before that time, schools were operated by religious denominations and charities. Although some schools were already in existence and others applied the same year, Kempsey is considered the birthplace of public education, with the establishment of the Kempsey National School in 1848 by the Board of National Education.
By 1851 there were 37 public schools in NSW, educating 2300 students. By 1900 there were only a handful of secondary public schools, and students typically left school at age 12 to start work. Today the NSW Department of Education is one of the largest education systems in the world, with nearly 800,000 students learning in 2200 schools.
Mr Dizdar said Education Week was an opportunity to reflect on the value of public education, where every student was known, valued and cared for in a range of school settings to suit every learner. "We want parents and carers to actively choose a NSW public school and be confident their children will receive an education of the highest quality from talented and committed teachers," he said. "Public education welcomes all students and proudly embraces equity and inclusion. All students, regardless of their postcode and life circumstances, deserve the same opportunities."
Education Week 2023 will be officially launched with a live stream video at 10am on July 31. To watch visit education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/education-week/ed-week-launch.
To celebrate Education Week, NSW public schools are invited to enter the My History, Your History, Our History competition. Teachers and students are encouraged to work together and create a website to showcase their history. Research can be presented in a written, visual, video or audio format or any mix of mediums.
"It's a great opportunity for students to get involved and research aspects of their school's history to share with the broader community," NSW Department of Education executive director of communication and engagement Andrew Stevenson said. "Public education has a rich history in NSW, and there's no limit to the areas students can focus their research on. New or recently opened schools can also research their local area, exploring the changes that led to their school opening in their community."
The competition helps students understand history concepts and refine their research skills. Research could be undertaken at numerous places: the NSW Department of Education's school history database, NSW Schoolhouse Museum of Public Education, the State Library of NSW, Heritage NSW, local council websites and Trove.
Suggested research areas include heritage, significant moments, how the school has impacted the wider community and a "Where are they now?" alumni section. "We're excited to see the entries and learn more about what our students and schools uncover through their historical investigations," Mr Stevenson said.
Entries close September 15. Email 175years@det.nsw.edu.au for more information.
Newcastle East Public School (NEPS) has stood the test of time, earning the title of Australia's oldest continually operational school.
Public education in NSW began in January 1848 after Governor Fitzroy appointed the Board of National Education to create government schools and establish a public education system.
NEPS started as a charity school inside a church vestry in 1816, under instructions from Governor Lachlan Macquarie, to provide free education to all children in Newcastle, whether children of convicts or free settlers.
Henry Wrensford, a convict on a conditional pardon, was the first teacher and educated 17 convict children aged three to 13 years.
NEPS joined the NSW public education system in 1883.
Principal Mick McCann, who joined the school in 2016 in the year of its bicentenary, said its proud history was an integral part of the school's identity.
"When I first applied for the job, I didn't realise Newcastle East Public School was Australia's oldest school," Mr McCann said.
"It wasn't long after accepting the position that I became aware of just how important our history is and that it is an integral, everyday part of this school."
The school office and five classrooms are in a heritage-listed building that was built in 1878.
This building and the establishment year, 1816, are part of the school logo and features on school uniforms.
"There are also artefacts all over the school celebrating our long history, including an honour board from World War I which I have been told is quite unique in that it appears to have been a 'living' archive while the war was still on," Mr McCann said.
Today, as the school enters its 207th year, NEPS maintains the highest standards of quality education and a strong connection to its local community.
"Our teachers go above and beyond to make the connections you need with students and their families to enable the magic of learning to happen," Mr McCann said.
"And beyond the classroom, our school is the heart of our local community, with many families visiting our grounds outside of school hours to enjoy our play spaces.
"I believe it's this combination of quality learning and strong connections between staff, students and families that makes Newcastle East Public School so great."
Prominent former students include actress Miranda Otto, known for Lord of the Rings.
The late absent-minded genius Ben Miller (I943-46), better known as Ben Lexcen, the designer of the winged keel which won Australia the 1983 America's Cup, was also an alumnus.
Former Australian diplomat and Liberal Party politician Arthur Sinodinos also attended Newcastle East Public School.
"After my parents, the teachers at Newcastle East Public were my first role models in life," Mr Sinodinos recalled during the school's 200th birthday celebrations in 2016.