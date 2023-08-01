Chef Jason Kuyltjes has added Roy's at 45 to his Mayfield restaurant portfolio.
It's a late night tapas bar at 45 Maitland Road, next door to the Beauford Hotel.
"Here we focus on small plates on an always changing menu," Kuyltjes explained.
"We have some awesome plans to allow other local chefs to steer the ship and offer their own food, in the hope of creating a really cool venue where locals can always try something different.
"I'm honestly really excited to be the wind in someone else's sails and allow chefs a platform."
A blackboard will let diners know what is on the menu on any given night. As for the drinks offering, it's a mix of Hunter Valley wines, Shout Brewing beers and in-house cocktails, and it's being overseen by Jared Scott.
"We got really lucky here and managed to score another Mayfield boy," Kuyltjes said.
"Jared 'Marge' Scott is a good friend of mine from Mayfield East Primary School. He has a tonne of experience in working in some outstanding bars and is a mezcal specialist."
Kuyltjes and his wife Sarah also operate Lil' Roys at Shout Brewing in Islington and STEEL by Roy at The Beauford Hotel.
"At Lil' Roys we offer a mix of chicken and cauliflower wings mixed with some fun bar snacks," Kuyltjes said.
"STEEL by Roy is your home for pub grub. Steaks, burgers, schnitzels."
Kuyltjes is a Mayfield boy. His first job, at the age of 14, was working alongside his mother at Ingall St Takeaway across the road from Mayfield Bowling Club. He opened a bistro at the club in 2018 which ran for two years, then switched focus to a standalone restaurant in 2020 at 45 Maitland Road, Mayfield, before returning to the club as Roy's Kitchen.
Roy's Kitchen closed in February and STEEL by Roy opened at the Beauford.
"The plan has been pretty fluid over the last few years. Sarah and I take opportunities when we can and try our best," Kuyltjes said.
He is in charge of the menus at all three venues and has a new sous chef, Sushant Bista.
"He's a super passionate guy with a lot of really good ideas and I am really looking forward to seeing him become a massive influence on our food and the business as a whole," Kuyltjes said.
"I like to describe my food as comfort or soul food. Rich and full flavoured. It's influenced by my parents' home cooking, my friends, my chefs and anyone who has had me over for dinner.
"The sharing of food and drinks, for me, is one of the best human experiences. Being able to entertain a collection of people is really rewarding, and it's a great way to be involved with the community."
Kuyltjes has been in the hospitality game for many years. Finding staff, he says, remains a problem. And as for that elusive work-life balance?
"That's a major work in progress," he replied, laughing.
"My two-year-old son Magnus makes sure things like rest are a thing of the past. But I'm loving the chaos even if my feet don't.
"It's a very cut-throat time for hospitality. Some fantastic chefs and restaurateurs have come and gone.
"The variety and quality of food on offer [in Newcastle] is certainly healthy but wallets are understandably a lot tighter. It's a challenging time to be in this business and I wholeheartedly applaud everyone doing so."
