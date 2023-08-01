Kuyltjes is a Mayfield boy. His first job, at the age of 14, was working alongside his mother at Ingall St Takeaway across the road from Mayfield Bowling Club. He opened a bistro at the club in 2018 which ran for two years, then switched focus to a standalone restaurant in 2020 at 45 Maitland Road, Mayfield, before returning to the club as Roy's Kitchen.

