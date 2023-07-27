One of the globe's most famed venues awaits two former Newcastle Rugby League players.
Wembley Stadium will host a Challenge Cup triple header next month with World Cup representatives Lachlan Walmsley (Scotland) and Jake Maizen (Italy), now teammates in the UK, helping English second-tier club Halifax Panthers book a spot.
Walmsley and Maizen, previously at Souths and Central respectively, will both debut at the London ground when Halifax tackles Batley Bulldogs in the 1895 Cup final on August 12.
"I haven't played there before, bit of a dream come true. Over here it's quiet a massive deal for all the lads to play at Wembley," Walmsley told the Newcastle Herald.
"To play a part of the [Panthers] team to make it [to Wembley] for the first time in 35 years is an achievement in itself, just one win away from leaving a mark on Halifax."
Maizen, first on scene to celebrate Walmsley's crucial intercept try in qualifying over the weekend, shared similar sentiments.
"I haven't played there before and I've only really recently come to grips with how massive it is to get to play in a stadium like that. It will be unreal to tick that box," Maizen said.
Walmsley's 90-metre effort put Halifax up 10-0 with 15 minutes remaining against the London Broncos, including former NRL duo Corey Norman and Dean Whare.
"Kind of just happened quick, the game was so close and to score and give us that little buffer was unreal," Walmsley said.
"A lot of boys were emotional after the game from just knowing we are in the final, so I can only imagine how much it means for Halifax as a town if we win it."
Maizen, who returned to the starting side in Saturday's semi, joined Walmsley at Halifax in 2023 after crossing paths at last year's World Cup.
"Really enjoyed myself here so far, it's been a great experience and the boys have made it feel like a second home," Maizen said.
"It all come about after the World Cup really. I got a few offers from teams over this way and Halifax stood out the most, having a few lads I have already known playing here already."
1895 Cup is a competition involving four English Championship teams which advance furthest in the original Challenge Cup knockout.
In terms of the regular season, both Hunter products Walmsley and Maizen were this week named for Halifax to play Friday night's clash with Sheffield Eagles.
"Sitting sixth and had some bad losses this year. Massive games, must wins the next two weeks," Walmsley, again one of the Championship's leading try scorers, said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
