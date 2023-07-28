Maitland may not be in top spot but coach Keelan Hamilton knows they are in a good position heading into a first NPLW Northern NSW finals appearance.
The Magpies could be in an even better one if they continue their run of form against competition leaders Broadmeadow at Cooks Square Park on Sunday (4pm).
Magic, on 44 points, have one hand on the premiership with three rounds remaining but Maitland, on 40, are the only team Magic have not beaten this season.
Their counterparts were 5-2 winners in round one and 4-2 victors in round two. Maitland also beat Broadmeadow on penalties in the League Cup semi-final.
The Magpies secured the NNSW Women's State Cup at Speers Point on July 9 and are on a 10-game unbeaten run in NPLW.
A 12-0 rout over Warners Bay last round elevated them to second spot for the first time this campaign after Olympic (39) succumbed 3-2 to Magic.
"We're feeling pretty good," Hamilton said.
"We're on a good run. Broadmeadow have one hand on the premiership. We're still in there with a chance.
"Obviously, we know it's an outside chance that relies on us winning this weekend to give us a little chance to maybe steal it. But we're in a good position. We're quite happy with where we are."
Maitland have been close to a top-four finish in the past two seasons and have finally broken through this campaign with a team-first mentality and a deep squad.
They have, however, lost forward Bronte Peel for the remainder of 2023 with the Branxton 21-year-old returning to the United States, where she has a college football scholarship.
Captain and striker Sophie Stapleford missed the Warners Bay clash due an ankle complaint and is a "50-50" chance to return this weekend.
"This year we've been pretty clear that we wanted to progress and we wanted to get towards the top end of the table," Hamilton said.
"We haven't made the semi-finals yet, so that's a great achievement for us to tick that box and be in that position. We're happy with that but we're not finished yet. Hopefully we've got a bit more to achieve.
"We're just happy to be where we are. We're happy to be in the conversation this week then we're in the League Cup final next week so we've got another chance to win a trophy."
Magic were without strike weapon Lucy Jerram and fearless leader Kalista Hunter when they last played Maitland but should be close to full strength this time around.
Fourth-placed Charlestown (34) play Adamstown (20) at Speers Point on Saturday (7pm).
In other games on Sunday (4pm), New Lambton (25) host Olympic and Mid Coast (nine) battle Warners Bay (0) in Taree.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
