Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

'We're happy to be in the conversation': Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton with eye on Broadmeadow in NPLW NNSW round 19

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maitland may not be in top spot but coach Keelan Hamilton knows they are in a good position heading into a first NPLW Northern NSW finals appearance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.