Tyson Frizell strikes a deal with Knights but keeps options open

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 27 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:30pm
Tyson Frizell is staying at the Knights. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
PACK leader Tyson Frizell has agreed to a complicated option-based extension that will ensure he stays with the Newcastle Knights for at least one more season, and possibly another three.

