Tyson Frizell strikes a deal with Knights but keeps options open

PACK leader Tyson Frizell has agreed to a complicated option-based extension that will ensure he stays with the Newcastle Knights for at least one more season, and possibly another three.
Frizell, the 31-year-old representative back-rower, was coming out of contract at the end of this season and had attracted interest from a number of NRL and Super League clubs.
But he has knocked those offers back to accept a deal with the Knights that ensures he will definitely remain with them in 2024. Frizell then has an option clause in his favour for 2025, and there is a mutual option for 2026.
The terms of the contract allow Frizell the flexibility to leave if he becomes interested in pursuing a new challenge. Alternatively, if he can continue performing as he has done over the past three seasons, he could well end up playing out his career in the blue and red.
"We think we've come up with a deal that suits all parties," Knights football director Peter Parr said. "Tyson's got the option for 2025, and if he takes it up, both parties have to agree for 2026. I think flexibility is a good thing when a player is at where Tyson's at in his career."
Parr said there was every chance Frizell could play out the full contract with Newcastle, by which time he would be 35.
"If he ends up playing the whole three years out, and he's playing at the same level as what he's producing now, then everyone will be happy," Parr said.
"That's not beyond the realms of possibility, because he's such a professional. He looks after himself, he's very diligent when it comes to his recovery, he does extras and he's tough, so he's the type of player and person that you couldn't rule that out.
"He's a good man to have around. He's got a presence about him."
Since joining Newcastle at the start of the 2021 season, Frizell has strung together 56 games and was recalled to the NSW team this year for the first two Origins. He was awarded the Danny Buderus Medal last season as Newcastle's player of the year.
While Frizell's future has been secured, the same cannot be said of home-grown forward Brodie Jones, who will make his 50th NRL appearance for the Knights in Saturday's clash with Canberra in the national capital.
Jones has struggled for game time this season, making only seven appearances, but has been recalled to the bench after Daniel Saifiti was ruled out through injury.
A free agent, the 25-year-old Cessnock junior told the Herald recently his preference was to stay at the Knights, before adding: "But sometimes a plan doesn't always go to plan."
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said Jones would "definitely" enhance his claims for a new deal with some strong performances.
"Playing well always helps you," O'Brien said.
"I'm not sure if he's thinking around that or not. I think he's just the type of guy that wants to come in and do a job for the team, at the moment.
"But the truthful answer is it won't hurt his contract negotiations, for sure."
Jones is likely to play in the middle of the ruck, and O'Brien said: "I don't expect us to miss a beat with Brodie coming in."
"Obviously the [50-game] milestone is important," he said. "We want to make sure we're putting in a good performance for him."
