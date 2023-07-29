Newcastle Rugby League: Souths v Maitland | live

Newcastle Rugby League continues with round 17 this weekend.
Souths host Maitland at Townson Oval on Saturday in what shapes as a blockbuster.
The second-placed Lions arrive at this top-of-the-table clash on a 10-game winning streak while the Pickers, within reach of cementing a third straight minor premiership, have won eight straight.
A bumper crowd is expected at the Merewether venue to mark annual charity fundraiser Sleapy's Day.
Maitland beat Souths 20-12 at Maitland Sportsground on Easter Monday.
BarTV Sports coverage from 3pm.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
