Newcastle's Emily van Egmond has been promoted into the Matildas starting line-up for their second Women's World Cup match against Nigeria at Lang Park on Thursday night.
The long-serving Matilda has been on the comeback trail from a back injury sustained in April and replaced Mary Fowler in coach Tony Gustavsson's first XI after a solid 20-minute performance off the bench to help close out Australia's 1-0 win over Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia one week earlier.
The 30-year-old has 129 caps for the Matildas, can play deep in midfield or in an advanced position with 30 goals for her country.
Fowler replaced injured Sam Kerr in the starting side against Republic of Ireland but was ruled out of the second group game due to a mild concussion sustained in training on Tuesday.
Van Egmond's inclusion was the only change to Australia's starting side from their opening match at Stadium Australia.
"Emily has shown over the past couple of weeks that she's starting to get into really good form," Gustavsson told media after the Ireland game.
"She's been outstanding in trainings. She did a very, very good game-changer input to the team against France and also she's extremely mentally strong.
"So going in in an opening game of the World Cup, you want a player off the bench that you know can handle pressure, and she's the toughest mental player so she was the perfect fit.
"But also her aerial presence on second balls. We knew it was going to be a second-ball game and she's really good at picking up second balls and distribute from there.
"So her experience, her form, her mental toughness but also her football ability was perfect fit for that moment."
Her presence could prove crucial on set pieces in the absence of Kerr due to her aerial prowess.
Meanwhile, Kerr was all smiles as players walked out onto the pitch around 6.15pm at Suncorp Stadium.
The global superstar posed for a selfie with World Cup debutante Charlotte Grant.
Nigeria danced, drummed and sang their way into the stadium and change-rooms, their song reverberating around the stadium.
Matildas starting team v Nigeria: 18 (GK) Mackenzie Arnold, 5 Cortnee Vine, 7 Steph Catley (C), 9 Caitlin Foord, 10 Emily van Egmond, 14 Alanna Kennedy, 15 Clare Hunt, 16 Hayley Raso, 19 Katrina Gorry, 21 Ellie Carpenter, 23 Kyra Cooney-Cross.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
