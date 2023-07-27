Newcastle Herald
Emily van Egmond replaces Fowler in Matildas starting for Nigeria: Women's World Cup

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 27 2023 - 10:44pm, first published 7:00pm
Newcastle's Emily van Egmond has been promoted into the Matildas starting line-up for their second Women's World Cup match against Nigeria at Lang Park on Thursday night.

