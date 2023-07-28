Alanna Kennedy planned to move on quickly from Australia's disastrous 3-2 World Cup loss to Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday night.
The result left the Matildas' World Cup dreams on life support and the experienced centre-back conceded key moments had cost them.
The 28-year-old Manchester City defender was at the forefront of one - her miscommunication with goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold in the 72nd minute gifted Nigeria a 3-1 lead.
The Matildas veteran, however, gave the hosts a last-gasp glimmer of hope, after being thrust forward for the latter stages of Australia's second group match, by producing a back-post header off a corner in the 10th minute of stoppage time.
But the Matildas were left counting the cost of some poor defensive moments that led to all three goals.
"Frustrated and disappointed, but just obviously have to move on from that now," Kennedy told media post-match.
"As soon as this interview is over, that will be in the bin.
"I just think it was moments. There was big moments right before half-time, the goal moment at the end and obviously the third goal moment, but for the majority of the game we played well.
"We possessed the ball well. We moved them around a lot. We created chances and we put them under a lot of pressure in their back third, so it's obviously a frustrating result but there's a lot of positives for us."
An equally frustrated Caitlin Foord had a succinct summary of how the Matildas went from having a 1-0 lead and control of the game to chasing a result at 3-1 down.
"We conceded three goals, so I guess that's where we went wrong ... ," Foord said.
"Obviously, it was extremely frustrating once we got on top to concede just before you go in is never nice, but I don't think we dwelled on that too much and we came out to create plenty of chances to be able to win the game."
The striker got into plenty of dangerous positions but could not convert any of her chances, including a header from point-blank range in a one-on-one situation with Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie in the 95th minute.
The Illawarra product turned Arsenal striker cut a forlorn figure as she sat alone on the field for a moment after the final whistle finally blew, following 105 minutes of play.
"I had plenty of chances as well to put one away, so on my own performance that's just frustrating," Foord said.
The result means the Matildas go into their final group game against Canada in Melbourne on Monday needing to win to progress.
"We've got to just move on from this game," Foord said.
"We have a short turnaround, full focus has to be on that game and we know when we're at our best we can beat anyone, so we'll just have to be confident."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
