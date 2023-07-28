Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

'That will be in the bin': Defender Alanna Kennedy says Matildas will look to move on quickly

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alanna Kennedy planned to move on quickly from Australia's disastrous 3-2 World Cup loss to Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.