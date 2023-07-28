CONFUSION erupted in a Newcastle courtroom when a man told the court a "serious clerical" error meant he wasn't technically the person facing serious drug charges.
When the case of Peter Charles Ninnes, as it's spelled on court documents, was called in Newcastle Local Court, a man approached the bar table and said he was "himself" and a "living man".
He said he was appearing in the case as the "executive beneficiary of the trust".
Magistrate Janine Lacy told the man that if he was not the defendant, or a qualified legal practitioner, he had no right to appear.
"I've been fraudulently given bail on this matter," the man told the court.
"I'm not the person on the charges."
The man handed the Crown prosecutor copies of what he said was his birth certificate.
"I'm not gathering what's going on here," Ms Lacy said.
She asked the man to confirm whether he was Peter Charles Ninnes, born on April 5, 1979.
Ms Lacy said she took it that the man in court was in fact the defendant Ninnes, but that there had been an issue about the spelling of the 43-year-old's name on court documents.
"It's a serious clerical and administrative error," the man said.
Ms Lacy warned him that Peter Charles Ninnes would be marked down as a non-appearance for court that day.
She said the spelling of the name could be amended on court documents.
The man then asked to read a statement to the court.
He called it a "notice of rebuttal" and claimed he was a "living man" before Ms Lacy cut him off and said she would not allow him to read out information that wasn't necessary to his case.
The matter was ultimately adjourned to August 16.
Ninnes is facing a string of drug-related charges after he and three others were arrested as part of a drug supply sting across the Hunter and Central Coast.
The State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad, with the NSW Crime Commission, established Strike Force Great in April last year to investigate the supply of methamphetamine in the area.
Investigators executed search warrants in Belmont North, Nords Wharf and Wadalba, allegedly locating and seizing more than two kilograms of ice - with an estimated street value of more than $2 million - as well as $220,000 in cash, a gel blaster firearm, electronic devices and other items.
They were assisted by officers attached to Raptor Squad, the Hunter Region Enforcement Squad and the Northern Region Operation Support Group throughout the operation.
