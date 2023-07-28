"What a ludicrous proposition of course," Mr Webb said. "Is it stretching the relationship that this is a man who was prepared, despite what he had seen, who would think in his sleep deprived and drug-addled state and with this bizarre relationship with Ms McHenry that he could somehow fix it? Is that stretching it too far? I submit to you it is not. Somehow he can do something to help. So he what he does is walk into the room and says he did it."

