Maitland Saints have come a long way.
Black Diamond Cup battlers since their promotion to the top tier in 2018, the Saints have run either second last (2022, 2020) or third last (2021) in each of the past three seasons.
Their best campaign, on paper, was in 2019 when they recorded five wins, finishing seventh in a 10-team competition.
But on the back of an influx of youth, and the growth and development of their young side, the Saints are now on the verge of playing finals for the first time.
Placed fifth with three games and a bye left in the regular season, they can secure their place in the top five with a win over sixth-placed Warners Bay at Feighan Oval on Saturday.
"We need to win one more game," Saints coach Dustin Spriggs said.
"It will basically make it or break it."
The Bulldogs, due to a controversial draw this season, are two points, or half a win behind Maitland, and must win today to keep their season alive.
If they do win, they will likely sneak in the top five given Maitland has a tougher run home against Terrigal-Avoca and Killarney Vale.
The Bulldogs face lowly The Entrance-Bateau Bay next week, before what would have been a match against now forfeited Singleton and a bye in the final round.
Spriggs, reflecting on Maitland's progress, said it was "exciting" to be in a position to earn a finals spot.
"We've spoken about it a lot," he said.
"We've put a lot of hard work in.
"We've had some floggings over the years, similar to where The Entrance-Bateau Bay and Nelson Bay are now.
"We've worked hard to become really competitive and Warners Bay have always been that barometer of that last finals spot.
"We're really proud of what we've done to be playing Warners Bay in a game like this at this time of year.
"The boys will be doing everything they can to get the win."
Maitland will be playing for more than just a place in the finals.
Should they win, they will actually end up hosting their elimination final due to the match being allocated to Max McMahon Oval.
But Warners Bay, who have had a mixed year recording six wins, seven losses and a draw, have other ideas.
They're hoping to qualify for the finals for the first time since 2018.
They enjoyed a run of wins over Maitland for the past few years and beat them 85-45 in May.
"We need to win this. We know Maitland are going to throw absolutely everything at us," Warners Bay coach Nathan Harkness said.
The Bulldogs are still missing "three or four players", but Harkness said it would be "no excuse" for his side. Bulldogs Sam Gibbons and Leo Vo play their 200th games.
In other games, Killarney Vale host Nelson Bay and Cardiff are away to Terrigal-Avoca.
In women's matches, Warners Bay host Lake Macquarie, Singleton travel to Killarney Vale and Terrigal-Avoca face Cardiff.
Newcastle City have the bye in both competitions. The Blues are celebrating their 140th anniversary with a dinner on Saturday night.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
