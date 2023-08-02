Justine Gaudry - like so many other market founders - has provided a platform for artisans and makers who have gone on to bigger and better things.
Doughheads and Cocoa Nib, for example, were once market stallholders and now have successful bricks-and-mortar businesses.
But the global cost of living crisis is not sparing small businesses closer to home, and that includes the artisans and makers who sell their goods at weekend markets.
Gaudry, who is founder of The Olive Tree Market in Newcastle, says the flow-on effects of households tightening their purse strings are starting to be felt by members of the market community. The monthly creative markets at Civic Park are still buzzing with people, but not many are spending.
"We are all of course trying to be positive, to continue our communication with - and connection to - our customer base and visitors from other areas, but it is definitely quieter," she said.
"There are people looking, and enjoying the contact, and often buying special gifts for others, but not buying for themselves in the way they would have a year ago."
The cost of living crisis followed hot on the heels of previous COVID-19 restrictions, too, the effects of which are still being felt.
"The impact of COVID on the creative industries was massive," Gaudry said.
"Many creative small businesses closed, and it's been a slow build for many artists, designers and makers to re-build their businesses in a traditional 'in-person' setting.
"During COVID we built a platform to run a form of online markets to help our community during this time (in the future there is the possibility to do this again) but it's a very large amount of work, and finding a way to make this format cost positive is a work in progress."
She says there is a notable difference between "pre- and post-COVID in-person events off all types", whether it's markets or festivals. And rebuilding the market's stallholder community in terms of numbers is proving to be tricky.
"We are still a strong event and platform with over 100 makers each month, but the number of new businesses starting creative small businesses is considerably different to pre-COVID times.
"Many creatives are more cautious in taking the leap to being a business and in relying on their craft as a full-time enterprise. Many had to take on other work to survive during COVID.
"It's a difficult 'balancing' act for many people, and the downturn in the economy means many creatives are nervous about what this will mean for their small businesses."
Some businesses changed their business models during COVID, choosing the online marketplace route, but most "still rely on in-person events for the majority of their income and have also given the feedback that their online sales have really slowed in the past six months", she says.
"I want to let artists, creative enterprises, emerging artists and First Nations artists know we are looking for new community members," Gaudry said.
"We do need to grow our stallholder community. We would love to have new applicants apply through our website. And as for the broader community, every dollar spent makes a big difference to the makers and creatives who attend Olive Tree and their families."
Gaudry is calling on people to show their support for makers and creatives not just at The Olive Tree Markets, but at other markets around the region. So bring the dog, picnic blanket and an empty stomach to Civic Park this Saturday, 9am to 2pm. The food line-up is always impressive.
More than 150 people celebrated The Kent Hotel's 99th birthday on July 22 in the venue's new Deco Lounge, which is now available for private bookings.
Guests were served by local performance artists dressed head to toe in 1920s themed flapper costumes.
The hotel is owned by Hunt Hospitality, whose managing director Stephen Hunt had this to say on the night: "The new space renders a tribute to the iconic pub's roots. You can see the slashes on the exposed brick from the 1989 Newcastle earthquake in which Hamilton was the epicentre. After the earthquake in 1989, the previous owners were threatened by authorities that the pub would need to be demolished. It was only through determination, community, and hard work that the pair saved this pillar of community."
With its exposed brickwork, 1920s references and printed steel ceiling details, The Deco Lounge integrates Australian Art Deco architecture from the original period the building was constructed.
If you're lucky you might be able to grab one of the final remaining tickets to the five-course Coopers Brewery Dinner at Lovedale restaurant Jimmy Joans tomorrow (Thursday) night. I am told the final course features a "Coopers Vintage which will literally be travelling straight from Adelaide to Jimmy Joans to make it in time for the dinner". Could this be an unofficial Hunter Valley launch of the Coopers Vintage? Tickets are $135 at jimmyjoans.com.au/events.
Maitland Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival returns to Riverside Car Park at The Levee on August 12 and 13. This year, there's a new experience to savour: Maitland Aroma High Tea by the River. You get a reserved picnic table for one hour, complete with your choice of one of three individual grazing boxes by Curwen & Co. The cost is $45 per person. Book online at eventbrite.com.au.
Food By Zed has opened Ingall St Eatery at Mayfield Bowling Club. It's open Wednesday to Sunday, lunch and dinner.
Estratto on Hunter Street in Newcastle is closing at the end of this week to focus on catering - but hinted on social media they "may just regroup and open with a new exciting healthy takeaway lunch option in the spring".
COQUUN restaurant has closed its doors, hopefully just temporarily. Maitland City Council did not renew the restaurant's lease at the Riverlink building and COQUUN has been looking for a new home.
The Cob Shop is popping up at The Corner at Charlestown Square every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5pm to 9pm, until the end of August.
The Beach Hotel at Merewether is closed for renovations but Larrie's cafe remains open.
Keep an eye out for Hunter Persian Catering at Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market and Newcastle City Farmers Market.
Lovedale Bar + Grill is celebrating International Beer Weekend this Saturday and Sunday with a range of special deals and activities.
Leave the car at home and take advantage of bus transfers to and from the Peter Drayton Wines' Bonfire Night on August 26, and Songbirds & Semillon at Emma's Cottage on September 10.
The Hunter Culinary Association in partnership with TAFE NSW are coordinating the Hunter Culinary Cookery Competition for Hunter apprentice chefs on Tuesday, August 22 at TAFE NSW - Hamilton campus.
All apprentice chefs are invited to apply and chefs and restaurateurs are encouraged to show their support.
Prizes will be awarded in both categories, with the winner of Stage 2/3 receiving a stage at a top Sydney restaurant and $500 towards travel and accommodation.
Stage 1 Apprentices take part in a mentored cooking experience which starts at noon. Chefs will take them through what is involved in entering a cooking competition and help them prepare a dish.
Stages 2 and 3 apprentices will compete at 9am in a friendly and supported environment. The task is to create three courses from provided proteins and a mystery box of ingredients.
Entries close at 5pm on Tuesday, August 15.
IN THE NEWS:
