Hunter swimmer Abbey Harkin has reached her maiden World Championships final.
The 25-year-old will contest the women's 200 metre breaststroke decider in Japan on Friday night (9:49pm).
Harkin qualified sixth fastest after clocking the second-best 200m time of her career, two minutes and 23.65 seconds (2:23.65).
She finished third in Thursday night's opening semi behind Tatjana Schoenmaker (2:21.31) and Lilly King (2:22.68).
Tes Schouten (2:21.71), Kate Douglass (2:21.99) and Thea Blomsterberg (2:23.19) were the others to go quicker in the second semi.
Kotryna Teterevkova (2:24.12) and Kelsey Lauren Wog (2:24.16) round out Friday's final field in Fukuoka.
Brisbane-based Harkin, who grew up in Maitland and trained at Warners Bay centre Coughlan's, will swim from lane seven with King and Wog either side.
Her personal best time for 200m breaststroke is 2:23.59 from Olympic trials in 2021.
Earlier this week Harkin featured in semi-finals of the women's 100m breaststroke, eventually ranked 15th overall.
The Olympic and Commonwealth Games representative made her World Championships debut last year in Hungary, swimming the 100-200 double.
Harkin reached semis for the longer distance in 2022, finishing 13th overall.
Coached at St Peter's Western by Dean Boxall, her club and Aussie teammates Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayne Jack, Brianna Throssell and Ariane Titmus combined to claim gold and break a world record in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay on Thursday night.
IN THE NEWS
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.