Newcastle's super balances: why is Newcastle leading regional Australia?

By Phillip O'Neill
July 31 2023 - 10:33am
Newcastle is a popular retirement centre for cashed-up retirees.
Outside the Australian capital cities, the average level of superannuation savings held by Novocastrians is the highest of all major cities and regions, according to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

