Edgeworth, Broadmeadow look for right balance in State Cup Final

Edgeworth and Broadmeadow will try to balance the desire for silverware with preparations for bigger targets to come when they contest the revived Northern NSW State Cup Final on Saturday evening at Weston Park.
The 5.30pm game, which has not been played since 2014, features the region's two Australia Cup round of 32 qualifiers.
It comes as Magic and the Eagles prepare for two crunch final rounds in the NPL and home cup matches against Sydney United 58 (August 4) and Western United (August 9) respectively.
Broadmeadow are fourth on 39 points in a four-way battle for the NPL premiership, while the Eagles are sixth on 34 - two points shy of fifth-placed Weston in the finals race. Edgeworth face Adamstown and Charlestown at home to finish the NPL season. Weston play New Lambton and Cooks Hill away.
Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness welcomed the return of the State Cup Final but believed it should have been played as early as possible.
McGuinness said "there hasn't been a great deal" of talk among his players about Saturday's game.
"I think we've just been more focused on making sure we win our games in the league, and try and stay in touch, to give ourselves a chance," McGuinness said.
"There's a lot to balance out. It's a busy time of the year. You'd like to be on 45 points or something, but we'll see how we go and we'll have a crack at it.
"The boys are training hard. They want to play week to week and in the Australia Cup game."
He said Jacob Pepper (groin) and Jordan Lennon (hamstring), who were rested in last Sunday's 3-0 win over Valentine, were their only injury concerns.
"There's a trophy on the line, so for me, I'll utilise everyone again," he said.
Magic coach John Bennis said the match was "another bit of silverware, so it will be good", but he too will be managing his squad through the busy schedule.
Broadmeadow won the most recent State Cup Final, beating South Cardiff on penalties in 2014 - the first year of the FFA/Australia Cup.
The NPL rests this weekend except for Adamstown hosting Cooks Hill at 2.30pm in a round 13 catch-up game.
Eighth-placed Cooks Hill are on a five-game unbeaten run but a draw last week to Maitland ended their slim finals chances. They are on 26 points, 10 short of Weston with three games to play. Adamstown are 10th on 15.
IN THE NEWS
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.