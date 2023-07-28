REEVE Howard played his first game for Souths on Sleapy's Day last year.
This time around the annual charity fundraiser takes on a whole new complexion for the Lions fullback, now a regular in the No.1 jersey and facing former club Maitland in a top-of-the-table blockbuster at Townson Oval on Saturday.
Howard, a 24-year-old project manager who lives at Argenton, admits leaving the Pickers was difficult initially in 2022 but knows making the Newcastle Rugby League "switch" has only paid dividends down the line.
"Leaving the club [Maitland] was a hard decision to make," Howard told the Newcastle Herald.
"I grew up around the Thornton area, played all my footy there and have a lot of mates at the club.
"It was just about trying to get that opportunity to play a bit more first grade and it has been a great club [Souths] to come to.
"I've built new friendships, it's been a really good switch and I'm enjoying my footy which is a bonus."
Howard says filling the custodian role at Souths, who find themselves on a 10-match winning streak, remains "something I definitely want to hold on to".
He forms key combinations with hooker Mitch Black, halves pairing Ryan Glanville and Angus Ernst as well as utility Jarom Haines.
"Playing on the back of Mitch's go forward around the ruck, Ryan's kicking game and Angus' ball-playing ability is really good," Howard said.
"Jarom there as well adds that little bit of X factor with his speed and skill. Eveyone is fall into roles nicely coming into finals."
With two rounds left Souths (26 points) sit second on the competition ladder, four shy of Maitland (30) and ahead of fellow semi-bound sides Wyong (24), Cessnock (23) and The Entrance (22).
"You always want to finish as high as you can and if we lose this game we might not end up second," Howard said.
"We want to try and lock that in and get a home final in that first round [of semis].
"It would also give us a great deal of confidence, being able to beat anyone else inside the top five let alone number one."
Pickers prop Jayden Butterfield (quad) has been named to return from injury as Maitland strive to sew up a third straight minor premiership.
Also on Saturday and Bulldogs captain Michael Steele will notch up his 100th first grade appearance in a Coalfields derby with Cessnock at Kurri Sportsground, Macquarie host Northern Hawks, Wests visit Wyong.
Sunday's sole round-17 encounter sees Lakes at home to The Entrance while Central has the bye.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
